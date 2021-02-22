Fact check: Claims that Biden has not sent the National Guard to Texas amid record cold snap are misleading

In the middle of historic cold weather that has forced the electric grid operator in Texas to impose rotating blackouts and left millions of Texans without heat, posts circulating on social media are asking why U.S. President Joe Biden has not “sent the National Guard to Texas with Food and Water and Temporary Shelter.” These posts are misleading, as the National Guard is typically activated by the state governor, as has been done in Texas. Meanwhile, Biden has approved an emergency declaration in the state of Texas and has authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide supplies.

WAYS TO ACTIVATE THE NATIONAL GUARD

As explained here on the National Guard’s official website: “During peacetime each state National Guard answers to leadership in the 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia.” In other words, the National Guard in Texas is typically controlled by the state’s governor.

“While federalized,” however, “the units answer to the Combatant Commander of the theatre in which they are operating and, ultimately, to the President” (here).

As reported here by The Atlantic, there are essentially three ways in which the National Guard can be deployed. The first is known as “state active duty,” which means that “the governor activates state Guard members in support of a particular mission. The state must bear the cost, and the members are under the governor’s command.”

The second is called Title 10 status, or “federalizing” the Guard. In this case, “the federal government pays, and activated Guard units are placed under the control of the secretary of defense and the president, with an active-duty military officer in the chain of command.” This was used for Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The third is known as Title 32 status, wherein “a guardsman is activated by and remains under the control of the governor but is paid for by the federal government. This helps relieve the financial burden on the affected state.”

Each method has benefits and drawbacks, which The Atlantic explains thoroughly here.

HAS THE NATIONAL GUARD BEEN DEPLOYED IN TEXAS?

On Monday, Feb. 15, Governor Greg Abbott announced that he, along with the Texas Military Department, had “deployed National Guard across Texas to conduct welfare checks and to assist local authorities in transitioning Texans in need to one of the 135 local warming centers that the state has helped established across Texas” (here). This kind of National Guard deployment constitutes “state active duty.”

As reported here by Houston ABC News affiliate KTRK-TV, service members with the Texas National Guard have been “stationed across the state to help those in need as the winter storm continues to bring frigid temperatures amid severe power outages.”

Photos of National Guard members in action across Texas can be seen in tweets from the Texas Military Department here and here .

WHAT HAS BIDEN DONE?

With the National Guard currently on state active duty in Texas, President Biden approved the state’s emergency declaration and authorized and “ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions” on Feb. 14 (here).

The official statement from the White House briefing room says that the president has authorized FEMA to “coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures” in all 254 Texas counties.

As The Hill reports here , the Biden administration “has sent 60 generators, thousands of blankets and other supplies to Texas to help address mass power outages amid a rare bout of extreme winter weather.”

The Reuters Fact Check team recently debunked claims on social media that Biden had taken no action in response to the crisis in Texas here .

VERDICT

Missing context. The National Guard is currently on active state duty in Texas, under the authority of Governor Greg Abbott. Biden has authorized the state’s emergency declaration and ordered federal assistance in Texas.

