Fact check: Sheriff's Office says black officers weren’t banned from guarding Chauvin at Ramsey County Jail

Correction June 21, 2020

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

In light of new information published by the Star Tribune (here), this check has been corrected to clarify that the Ramsay Country Sheriff's office told Reuters black officers had not been banned from guarding Derek Chauvin at Ramsey County Jail. A more complete update will follow.

__________________________

Posts on social media claim that black corrections officers were “banned” from guarding Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder over the death of George Floyd, while he was being held at Ramsey County Jail in St Paul. This claim is false, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Examples of posts, which link to an article on a site called InNewsWeekly.com, can be found here , here and here .

Derek Chauvin, who was filmed pinning Floyd, an unarmed black man, to the street by pressing a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25, was arrested on murder and manslaughter charges four days later ( here , here ). According to booking records, Chauvin was processed at the Ramsey County Jail in St. Paul the same day ( here ).

The article linked in the post ( here ) says, “At 10:00 pm Friday 5/29/20 the InNewsWeekly investigative team received a tip from a reliable source that black corrections officers have been banned from the 5th floor where Derek Chauvin is being held.”

Asked about the article, a spokesperson for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, which has jurisdiction over the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center, told Reuters via email that there was “no truth to the report, and that Chauvin “was treated according to procedure.”

That spokesperson said black corrections officers were in fact “assigned to guard him as part of the regular routine.”

On May 31, Chauvin was moved to the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis, where he is currently in custody ( here , here ).

VERDICT

Black officers were not “banned” from guarding Derek Chauvin while he was held at the Ramsey County Jail between May 29 and May 31, according to the Ramsey Country Sheriff’s Office.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .