Fact check: CNN did not report that Trump would likely get a second term in office weeks after declaring Biden President-elect

Days before the Electoral College voted for president and vice president of the United States, social media users had been sharing posts claiming CNN reported that outgoing President Donald Trump “will likely get his second term.” Relying on a clip from the Fareed Zakaria GPS show that aired five weeks before election day, the claims misinterpret Zakaria’s explanation at the time of how Trump might theoretically stay in office without winning the popular vote in states (or, for Maine and Nebraska, congressional districts) that collectively make up 270 Electoral College votes.

Many of the posts share a link to a Nov. 30 article on a website called The Black Sphere (here). With the headline, “CNN ACKNOWLEDGES that Trump likely will get his Second Term,” the Black Sphere article claims “the realization has begun setting in for the Leftists”. It cites as evidence a clip of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria allegedly commenting on “President Trump’s inevitable outcome. A second term.”

FAREED ZAKARIA CLIP

These posts fail to mention that the Fareed Zakaria clip comes from a segment, available here , that aired on Sept. 27, 2020, 37 days before the 2020 general election on Nov. 3. They portray Zakaria as definitively saying that Trump would remain in office rather than discussing a hypothetical means for the president to stay in power without winning the popular vote in states with 270 collective votes in the Electoral College.

In the segment, Zakaria discusses “methods that are legal and constitutional that would enable Trump to stay in office without actually winning the vote.”

Text presented in the clip reads: “FAREED’S TAKE: How Trump could lose and still win,” “Zakaria outlines a POTENTIAL PATH TO TRUMP VICTORY”: 1) “Trump’s lead evaporates with mail-in ballots counted,” 2) “Legislatures decide to choose the electors themselves,” 3) “Competing slates of electors are sent to Congress,” 4) “Congress discards electoral votes of disputed states,” and 5) “Since no one has 270 electoral votes, U.S. House breaks deadlock, with each state getting one vote.”

The first step in this scenario did happen, with Biden expanding his narrow leads over Trump as counties in battleground states continued to report vote-by-mail results in the days after election day (here). But in order to get past the second step in the scenario, Republican-led legislatures in key battleground states would have had to not certify a popular victory for Biden in their states (here).

In a statement provided to Reuters via email, Fareed Zakaria explained that his opening commentary, done five weeks before the election, had been taken out of context “to make it sound like I am arguing the exact opposite of what I did say.”

“In the piece, I explained the ‘terrifying’ prospect that even if he lost the election, Donald Trump could jam up the post-election process with lawsuits and challenges to try and get Congress to choose him as president – against the will of the people who cast their ballots in the election. I described this potential outcome as ‘a display of democratic dysfunction that would rival any ‘banana republic’ on the planet.’”

Zakaria recommended watching the full commentary from Sept. 27 (here), for which a transcript is available here . Further context is provided in Zakaria’s Sept. 24 column in the Washington Post: “Trump could stay in power even if he doesn’t win the election. The Constitution allows it.”

Zakaria described the clip’s recent out-of-context circulation as “Orwellian” and “intentionally intended to dissemble and corrupt the meaning of my argument.”

CERTIFICATION

Completing a second recount demanded by President Trump’s campaign, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger noted on Dec. 2 that no substantial changes had been seen (here). On Dec. 7, Georgia recertified its election results, confirming Biden’s victory of the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Michigan’s board of state canvassers on Nov. 23 certified the results of the presidential election for Biden (here) after two Republicans on the Wayne County canvassing board unsuccessfully attempted to rescind their votes to certify the county’s results after Trump himself called them.

Pennsylvania certified its election results on Nov. 24, finalizing Biden as winner of the presidential contest (here).

On Dec. 9, CNN and the New York Times reported that all 50 states and the District of Columbia had certified their election results for Biden (here , here).

With all election results officially certified, the second step of the scenario outlined by Zakaria on Sept. 27 is near-impossible. In key battleground states, Republican-led legislatures did not argue for choosing their Electoral College slate, but rather certified the slates chosen by voters.

SAFE HARBOR DAY

Moreover, “safe harbor day,” the deadline under U.S. election law for states to certify the results of the presidential election, passed on Dec. 8, making Trump’s already floundering campaign to overturn his election loss even more improbable (here).

Douglas Spencer, a professor of law and public policy at the University of Connecticut (here), told Reuters via email that with the safe harbor deadline passed, Congress is bound by the Electoral Count Act of 1887 (here) to accept the slate of electors sent by the governor, which is the statewide certified vote before the safe harbor deadline.

CNN reported on Dec. 7 that due to the safe harbor deadline: “Trump's window for election subversion (was) closing” (here). Consequently, Congress “must accept electoral results that were certified before the deadline” when electoral votes are counted on Jan. 6, 2020.

UNSUCCESSFUL CHALLENGES

CNN, along with other major news organizations, called the race for President-elect Biden on Nov. 7, after projecting his electoral victory in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes (here), bringing the President-elect’s total to 306.

Despite President Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread electoral fraud, state election officials, as well as U.S. Attorney General William Barr (here), have reported that there were no systemic irregularities or evidence to support these allegations.

On Dec. 8, the U.S. Supreme Court handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory there (here).

On Dec. 9, President Trump and 17 U.S. states led by Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt threw their support behind a long-shot lawsuit by Texas seeking to overturn his election loss by asking the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the voting results in four states (here).

However, on Friday, Dec. 11, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas suit, dealing President Trump a likely fatal blow in his quest to undo his election defeat (here). In a brief order (here), the justices said Texas did not have legal standing to bring the case, ending what Trump had touted as his best hope for overturning the election.

ELECTORS CONFIRM

On Dec. 14, all 538 electors met in their respective states and cast their votes for the presidency. As projected, 306 electors cast their votes for Biden and 232 cast their votes for Trump (here).

When the electors voted for the presidency on Monday, there were no “faithless electors” -- members of the Electoral College who go rogue and vote for someone other than the candidate who won the popular vote in their state (here).

ANY OTHER WAYS?

Spencer outlined one final, but exceedingly unlikely, scenario in which Trump could legally stay in office. If on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress counts the Electoral College votes, a member of the House and a member of the Senate challenge the votes from a state (or set of states), Congress must vote on whether to overturn the results, which would require a majority in both chambers.

“The House obviously will not, and it’s not even clear the Senate will,” Spencer said. “But it’s possible that a single member in each chamber will file a challenge.”

He noted that such challenges are not unprecedented, seeing that Democrats challenged Ohio electoral votes in 2004 (here) and in 2016 (here). “It won’t make a difference,” Spencer said of challenges from members of Congress. “It never does.”

For Biden to receive 269 votes instead of 306, both the House and the Senate would need to vote to discard electoral votes for states with at least 37 collective votes.

VERDICT

False. CNN did not report that Trump would likely get a second term in office. Five weeks before Election Day, Fareed Zakaria outlined a scenario in which Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states could chose not to certify election results and thereby allow Trump to “lose but still win.”

