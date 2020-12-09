Fact check: Colorado vaccination bill SB-163 does not force the flu, HPV and COVID-19 vaccines on children

Facebook posts claim that the state of Colorado has passed a bill removing all exemptions from vaccines and requiring that students get the flu shot, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school. The bill in question — SB-163 — became state law in June 2020, but it does neither of the things mentioned in the claims. Instead, it standardizes the process by which parents can claim nonmedical exemptions from their children’s school immunization schedule.

Flagged recently by Facebook in its efforts to combat misinformation, the posts, which had gone viral over the summer, began recirculating in late 2020, possibly due to news of three effective COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here and here . The posts say, “Colorado passed bill SB-163, effectively removing exemptions for vaccines. Now, Students are mandated to take the Flu shot, HPV vaccine AND NOW the COVID vaccine in order to attend school!”

Before the bill had officially passed, the Reuters Fact Check team debunked similar claims in early June (here). This updated fact check clarifies the stipulations of the now-enacted Colorado law in the context of recent COVID-19 vaccine developments.

On June 26, 2020, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 163, also known as the School Entry Immunization bill, into law after it passed in the state senate on June 29 (here).

The bill does not “remove exemptions for vaccines” as the posts claim, but rather codifies the submission process for parents “who want to claim a nonmedical exemption for an immunization for a religious or personal belief.” (Summary available here )

The bill calls for those wanting such an exemption to submit to the school either “a certificate of completion of the online education module” or “a certificate of nonmedical exemption.”

The goal of the bill, according to its text (here), is to create “a vaccinated-children standard, whereby the immunization rate goal for every school is 95% of the student population to be vaccinated.”

As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Colorado’s rate of vaccination for children enrolled in kindergarten was among the lowest in the country for both the 2017-2018 and the 2018-2019 school years (here , here).

The full text of the bill, available here here , does not mention the HPV vaccine or the flu shot, nor does it reference either COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus strain that causes it.

The school-required vaccines for the state are listed on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website (here). The Influenza and HPV vaccines are listed as recommended but not required. A COVID-19 vaccine is not listed there either. At the time of the bill’s passage, COVID-19 vaccine candidates had not yet entered late-stage clinical studies (here).

In November 2020, drug manufacturers AstraZeneca (here) , Moderna (here) and Pfizer-BioNTech (here) announced successful final clinical trial results for their respective COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

To clarify whether any of the three COVID-19 vaccines would be part of Colorado’s school immunization schedule, Reuters spoke via email with Heather Roth, Immunization Branch Chief for the Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response at the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

Roth said that Colorado was “not considering a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at this time” as state officials “expect that the COVID-19 vaccines will only be authorized for use in adults.” She added that “safety and efficacy data from clinical trials is still needed before the vaccine can be used in children.”

VERDICT

False. Enacted in June 2020, Colorado’s School Entry Immunization law does not remove all non-medical exemptions for children attending school. School-required vaccines for the state do not include the flu shot, the HPV vaccine, or any of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently awaiting FDA approval.

