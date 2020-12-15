Fact check: No proof Goebbels said: ‘Let me control the media and I will turn any nation into a herd of pigs’

Posts recently flagged by Facebook in its efforts to combat misinformation attribute the quotation: “Let me control the media and I will turn any nation into a herd of pigs” to Joseph Goebbels, Minister of Propaganda for the Third Reich under Adolf Hitler. The Reuters Fact Check team could not find evidence to corroborate this claim, and Third Reich scholars say it is unlikely Goebbels said these words.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here and here .

As explained here by the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), Joseph Goebbels orchestrated the propaganda campaign through which Adolf Hitler consolidated his power in Nazi Germany. Capitalizing on the German public’s humiliating the loss in the first World War and the economic devastation that followed, Goebbels promoted “a nationalist, expansionist, racist vision of Germany's future” that “won many Germans over to Nazi rule, convincing many that opposition was pointless.”

The end result of Goebbels’ work was “a war that cost the lives of some 55 million people, including the systematic murder of 6 million Jewish men, women, and children in the Holocaust,” The Holocaust and the United Nations Outreach Programme explains in “State of Deception: The Power of Nazi Propaganda.” (here). Further reading, provided by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, is available www.ushmm.org/propaganda/ .

The Reuters Fact Check team could not find the alleged Goebbels quotation in any scholarly sources online, nor could it find citations on websites mentioning the quotation.

On April 25, 2020, Randall Bytwerk, professor emeritus and creator of the German Propaganda Archive (here) at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Mich. (here , here), posted about the alleged quotation on his blog, “Goebbels Didn’t Say It” (here).

Asked by a visitor to the site if the quotation was from Goebbels, Bytwerk wrote: “It is almost certainly fabricated, and for the usual reasons” – namely, that those using the quotation online do not provide a source, that “the sites that cite it are often dubious,” and that “no reliable scholar cites it.” He also noted that he had “never encountered this quotation” in his extensive reading of Goebbels’ writings, and that as “a good propagandist,” Goebbels was “unlikely to make such a statement.”

Reuters spoke with Timothy Snyder, a professor of history at Yale University who specializes in eastern Europe, World War II and the Holocaust (here), via email, who noted that while “it is very hard to prove a negative… it is unlikely that he would have spoken of ‘the media’ rather than ‘the press’ and also unlikely that he would have referred to his own nation as pigs.” Snyder said he had never come across such a quotation in any scholarly source.

Richard J. Evans, professor emeritus of history at the University of Cambridge and author of “The Coming of the Third Reich,” “The Third Reich In Power” and “The Third Reich at War” (www.richardjevans.com/), likewise told Reuters via email that Goebbels “would never have used the term ‘media,’ explaining that the German translation “Massenmedien” is a post-war term the Nazis never used.

Like Snyder, Evans said that Goebbels “would never have insulted the German people by calling them pigs, not even privately.”

VERDICT

False. The Reuters Fact Check team could find no proof that Joseph Goebbels ever said: “Let me control the media and I will turn any nation into a herd of pigs.” Having never encountered the alleged quotation, Third Reich historians say it unlikely Goebbels ever said these words.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .