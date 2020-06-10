Fact check: Posts claiming George Floyd attended his own funeral are false

Posts circulating on Facebook claim that George Floyd is a crisis actor who attended his own funeral. This claim is false.

Examples of such posts can be found here , here , and here . The posts link to a video that makes a number of other claims, which are out of scope of this fact check.

The man featured in the thumbnail in these posts is NBA champion Stephen Jackson, seen here in sunglasses, a face mask that reads “No justice no peace,” and a sweatshirt memorializing Floyd. Jackson, who grew up in Houston with Floyd and called him his “twin,” has been a champion of justice for his friend since his death on May 25 ( here ).

Reuters coverage of Floyd’s funeral in Houston, Texas on June 9 can be found here and here .

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death was caught on video by bystanders; Floyd was seen lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, “I can’t breathe” ( here ). His death has ignited ongoing protests against police brutality and white supremacy across the U.S. ( here ).

Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd down with his knee, was arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges on May 29 ( here ). Three days later, Chauvin was newly charged with second-degree murder while the three other officers present were each charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter ( here ).

VERDICT

False. The man featured in the thumbnails in this claim is Floyd’s longtime friend Stephen Jackson.

