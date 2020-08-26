Fact check: Ghislaine Maxwell has not spoken to a U.N. legislative body nine times

Posts on Facebook and Instagram claim that Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has spoken before the United Nations (U.N.) nine times. This claim is incorrect. Maxwell has never spoken to a U.N. legislative body, but rather at two events held at the U.N. as the founder of an oceanic conservation group.

One iteration of the post ( here ) says, “If you think it’s ridiculous that child traffickers are in the highest positions of responsibility, then explain why Ghislaine Maxwell hung out with convicted pedophiles and spoke before the UN 9 times.”

Following her July 2 arrest in New Hampshire, Reuters published an profile of Maxwell ( here ), explaining that she had spoken at the U.N. as the founder of the TerraMar Project, an oceanic conservation group, in 2013 and 2014. Reuters was unable to find evidence of her speaking at the U.N. other than these two instances.

Footage of Maxwell speaking at the U.N. in 2013 can be found here?lanfrench while footage from 2014 can be found here .

A U.N. spokesman emphasized to Reuters via email that speaking ‘at’ the U.N. is different than speaking ‘to’ the U.N. While Maxwell has spoken at events hosted by member states and non-governmental organizations on the U.N. premises, she had not, to his knowledge, ever addressed an official meeting of a U.N. legislative body, such as the General Assembly or the Security Council.

On June 25, 2013, Maxwell spoke with His Excellency Stuart Beck, the then-ambassador of Palau to the U.N., during a press conference on the role of oceans in sustainable development ( here ). On February 4, 2014, she spoke at an event hosted by the Sustainable Oceans Alliance, the governments of Italy and Palau, and the Global Partnerships Forum ( here ).

The U.N. spokesperson told Reuters that he was “only aware of two instances of her speaking at the U.N., one in 2013 and another 2014,” adding that there “may be more, but we do not keep records of who attends non-official meetings.”

VERDICT

Partly false. In her role as the founder of an oceanic conservation group, Ghislaine Maxwell spoke twice, not nine times, at the U.N. but never at an official meeting of a U.N. legislative body.

