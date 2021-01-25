Fact check: Viral op-ed praising Trump has been misattributed to former mayor of Livermore, CA

In the run-up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, an op-ed allegedly written by the mayor of a San Francisco Bay Area city began re-circulating on social media. The piece defends Donald Trump’s “lack of decorum, dignity, and statesmanship,” and praises the former president for “defeating the Left using their own tactics” and “fight(ing) for America.” The words, however, have been wrongly attributed to Dr Marshall Kamena, an optometrist and former mayor of Livermore, California. They were written by conservative columnist Evan Sayet in 2017.

Examples of posts making this misattribution can be found here , here and here .

The claim that Kamena wrote the op-ed appeared on Facebook as early as July 2018 in a post that has since been shared more than 237,000 times (here). In the 24 hours preceding this Fact Check article’s publication on Jan. 25, 2021, this post alone has had more than 3.9 million views.

Written by conservative speaker Evan Sayet, this op-ed was first published on July 13, 2017 on Townhall.com (here), which describes itself as “the #1 conservative website” (townhall.com/aboutus). Titled “He Fights,” the column refers to Trump as “America’s first wartime president in the Culture War.”

The column’s misattribution to Marshall Kamena seems to have come from a now-deleted 2018 LinkedIn post from a user named Julian McCall. Archived here , McCall himself noted that the column had been “mistakenly attributed to Marshall Kamena by me.”

Contrary to what the recent social media posts said, Marshall Kamena has not been the mayor of Livermore, California – a city on the eastern edge of the San Francisco Bay Area – since 2011. His LinkedIn page (here) says that he was mayor from November 2001 to December 2011 and that he currently has the position of “Mayor Emeritus.”

The City of Livermore’s official website said Kamena was succeeded by John Marchand, who left office this past December (here). Livermore’s current mayor is Bob Woerner (here).

As Yahoo pointed out in its fact check here , Kamena did not, as the posts claim, run for mayor “on the democratic ticket as he knew a Bay Area city would never vote for a Republican.” According to its application page (here) , the office of Livermore mayor is nonpartisan.

Reuters could not reach Kamena for comment on the viral posts misattributing the column to him. Articles from other fact-checkers debunked the misattribution since 2018, including USA Today (here), PolitiFact (here) and Snopes (here).

Misattributed. This 2017 op-ed praising Trump was not written by Marshall Kamena, the former mayor of Livermore, California. It was written in 2017 by conservative columnist Evan Sayet.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .