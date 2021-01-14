Fact check: NPR Jan. 6 article headline does not prove storming of the Capitol was staged

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot of an NPR article entitled “Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Clash with Police”, claiming that the timestamp on the article, “January 6, 2021, 9:33 AM ET”, proves that the storming of the Capitol was a staged event planned by the so-called “Deep State”. This claim is false: at 9:33am the headline of the article read “Diehard Trump Supporters Gather in Nations Capital to Protest Election Results” and it was later updated to reflect the storming of the Capitol.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Most of the posts ( here , here , here ) share a screenshot of a Parler post with the caption “NPR accidentally released an article at 9am about Trump supporters clash with police and Congress electoral count of votes being halted, HOURS before anything like this ever occurred. Advice to the Deep State: If you’re going to carry out a false flag, at least do it well.”

The Parler post includes a screenshot of the NPR article with the timestamp underlined and the deadline circled, topped with the caption “This was posted at 9:30 am today on NPR. Think about what time the event happened at the Capitol today.” Captions on some of the social media posts include, “This was a Deep State False Flag operation” (here) and “Let’s write up our news article BEFORE the event actually happened. Why? Because we’ve already staged everything and we know what’s going to happen.” (here)

Hundreds of pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 (here) as part of protests against the result of the presidential election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. A timeline of the events put together by The New York Times shows demonstrators first broke into the Capitol building just after 2pm ET on Jan. 6 (here).

“Deep State and “False flag” are terms often used in conspiracy theory narratives, the most popular being QAnon (here). A core tenet of the conspiracy theory is that U.S. President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies (here).

The image of the NPR article is authentic, and can still be seen on the NPR website here with the Jan. 6, 9:33AM ET time stamp and the “Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Clash with Police” headline. It also states it was “Updated 3:08 p.m. ET”.

Ben Fishel, a spokesman for NPR told Reuters that the original story was posted at 9:33am under the title: “Diehard Trump Supporters Gather in Nations Capital to Protest Election Results.” He said that the title “Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol, Clash with Police” was published at 3:08pm January 6th.

This original title can be seen in an archived version of the article here . It can also be seen in the text of the article’s URL which includes the original headline and the word “updates”, seen here .

The article headline changed throughout the day, including 'We Are Patriots': Trump Supporters Gather In D.C. To Protest Biden's Win” at 1:16 PM ET as seen in this archived version of the webpage here here .

Fishel added, “This is standard practice in a developing story. I can confirm that NPR is neither clairvoyant nor were we a part of a (false) conspiracy of people who staged the events of Wednesday January 6th.”

VERDICT

False. The headline of the article was updated as the events unfolded in the Capitol.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .