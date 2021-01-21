Fact check: Fox News screenshot reading ‘Nancy Pelosi admits cheating’ and ‘Barack Obama was arrested’ is digitally altered

In the days leading up to U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, some social media users shared an alleged Fox News still with text that reads: “Nancy Pelosi admits cheating” and “Barack Obama was arrested.” The image shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi handcuffed and surrounded by FBI agents juxtaposed with former President Barack Obama stepping out of a car. The image is photoshopped, as Fox News has not reported either the comments attributed to Pelosi or the arrest of Obama, both of which are false.

Neither Fox News, nor any other major media outlet, has reported that Pelosi “admitted” to “cheating” in order to secure Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. The same goes for the alleged arrest of Obama.

The alleged photo of Pelosi shared in the posts actually shows her head digitally superimposed onto the body of supposed Bonanno crime family leader Vincent Asaro, accused of participating in a notorious 1978 airport heist that inspired the movie “Goodfellas” (here), during a 2014 arrest in New York City. Similar Reuters images of the arrest can be found here and here.

The Reuters Fact Check team previously debunked videos on social media claiming that Pelosi was accompanied by U.S. Marshals into the Capitol on Jan. 13 because she was arrested (here). This was not the case, as the speaker was photographed and filmed two days later, on Jan. 15, at her weekly news conference at the U.S. Captol ( here , here ).

Reuters found conflicting sources for the image of Obama used in the posts. It appeared in a March 2014 article on the Estonian news site Eesti Rahvusringhääling (ERR) (here) as well as an October 2014 article on EBONY (here). The image shows Obama exiting a car while a member of the Secret Service holds the door open for him.

Reuters recently fact-checked a video of Obama in a jail cell circulating on social media as alleged proof that the former president had been arrested ahead of Biden’s inauguration (here). This claim was also false: the footage shows Obama visiting the former jail cell of South African anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela in 2013 and Obama has not been arrested.

Both former President Obama and Speaker Pelosi were present at Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, as seen in Reuters images here , here , and here .

Altered. Fox News has not reported that Speaker Pelosi admitted to cheating on behalf of Democrats in the 2020 presidential election or that former President Obama was arrested. The alleged still is digitally edited, and neither claim is true.

