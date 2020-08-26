Fact check: Party affiliation on mail-in ballots only for Florida primaries, not general election

Posts on Facebook showing two mail-in ballots, one containing a “D” for Democrat on its sleeve and the other containing an “R” for Republican, suggest that ballots are not confidential and that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) could use the information to suppress votes from a particular party. This claim is misleading, as these identifiers are not found on mail-in ballots for the general election, but for primary elections that require prior party registration.

The claims feed into a narrative echoed by President Donald Trump that mail-in voting, which is expected to nearly double due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will increase ballot interference and voter fraud during the November 3 election ( here ).

The posts are also circulating amid a debate over a post office bail out, with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently suspending cost-cutting measures that have slowed deliveries in recent weeks ( here ).

The posts insinuate that the USPS will determine whether a ballot gets delivered based on whether a barcode on its sleeve contains a “D” or an “R.” The image in the posts comes from what appears to be a now-deleted video uploaded in mid-August by a Florida voter named Tina Brown. A repost of the video can be found here .

Showing that her own barcode contains an “R” while her brother’s contains a “D,” she says, “Your vote is supposed to be protected. Nobody’s supposed to know what you’re voting for. But yet, they put ‘R’ right here and ‘D’ right here. So, a postal person could see this, if they’re a Democrat, and say, ‘Oh, that’s an ‘R.’ Let’s toss it.’”

According to WPTV-TV, an NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida, Brown is a registered voter in Palm Beach County ( here ).

The ballots shown in the posts are for the Florida primary, not the general election on November 3. Florida is a closed primary state, meaning that “only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for respective party candidates or nominees for an office in a primary election including a presidential preference primary election,” according to the Florida Department of State website ( here ).

In response to Brown’s viral video, The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections posted a notice ( www.pbcelections.org/ ) stating the following: “Concerns have been raised by certain voters that having the party on the envelope leads to a possibility of postal employees tampering with or not delivering mail of voters with a particular party. It would be a federal crime for any post office employee to tamper with this process. We have received no such reports of anything like this happening.”

The notice also explains the meaning of states having a “Closed Primary” and says that voters are mailed ballots according to their party affiliation for the primary election. “For the General Election in November,” on the other hand, “voters can vote for candidates of any party, so there is only one ballot style in each precinct.”

According to Business Insider, Florida will not begin sending out mail-in ballots until September 24 ( here ). More vote by mail information on deadlines for those registered in Florida is visible here .

The posts circulating on social insinuate that votes would not be confidential in the general election where there are two candidates from two parties. A person’s choice in a mail ballot is intended to be private (see paragraph two under heading ‘How does mail balloting work?’ here).

Reuters recently fact-checked inaccurate claims on voter fraud, visible here and here .

VERDICT

Missing context. These two ballots, with “R” and “D” for party affiliation on the sleeve, were for the primary election in Florida. They are not the ballot style for the November 3 election.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .