Fact check: Video shows chickens dumped in Saudi Arabia, not U.S election ballots

With the U.S. presidential election still too close to call, social media posts amid extended vote counts in key battleground states purport to show ballots cast for Republican President Donald Trump in Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin and Arizona being dumped out of trucks. In fact, the video has been mislabeled, as it shows officials in Saudi Arabia disposing of dead chickens in 2016.

The mislabeled video seems to have first appeared in a TikTok post from the account @redemptiontactical. Text overlaid on the video says, “I found out where all the Democrats sent the Trump Votes” and labels four trucks from which workers are removing material as “Michigan,” “Nevada,” “Wisconsin,” and “Arizona.” The account has since been deleted ( here ).

On Nov. 5, shortly after midnight, a Twitter user with the handle @JackQBurton1 tweeted the TikTok video “…Ok Whoa The Plot Thickens… WTF…Better Than Hollywood...” ( here ). At the time of this article’s publication, the video had been retweeted over 1,700 times and viewed over 100,000 times. The mislabeled clip was also uploaded here to YouTube.

The video in question is not related to the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In fact, the footage does not come from the United States but from Saudi Arabia. An article published on Nov. 17, 2016 by Saudi-owned Al Arabiya website ( here ) explains that the video shows “officials getting rid of thousands of packaged chickens” that had been “confiscated inside 25 refrigerated trucks prior to their distribution inside and outside al-Qassim district.”

According to Al Arabiya, the footage of “25 trucks parked in the desert with workers unloading and bizarrely tossing away thousands of packs of chicken” is “part of an official operation under the supervision of the Secretariat of al-Qassim region to dispose around 80,000 pack of expired chicken not fit for human consumption.”

VERDICT

False. This 2016 video of officials in Saudi Arabia disposing of expired chickens has been falsely labeled as Democrats throwing away votes for Donald Trump during the extended count of votes for the 2020 presidential election.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.