Fact check: Image of Hitler holding the Bible is photoshopped

A number of social media posts show a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump holding a Bible, juxtaposed with a second photo of Adolf Hitler in a similar pose and also holding a book that looks like the Bible. Some versions of the post suggest that Trump has deliberately modeled himself on Hitler in the photo. However, the claim is false as the image of Hitler has been digitally altered; in the original he is not holding anything.

The posts ( here , here , here ) show President Trump in front of St. John's Episcopal Church close to the White House on June 1. Trump confirms that he is holding a Bible in a video of the event on YouTube ( here ).

The image of Hitler was taken in Obersalzberg, Bavaria and is visible in the Getty Images photo archive ( here ). In it, Hitler is raising his hand, not holding a book.

One Facebook upload of the altered image had over 660 shares within of nine hours of being published ( here ). A share of the two images on Twitter received over 1,000 retweets in less than seven hours ( here ).

VERDICT

False. A photo used to compare Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler has been digitally altered to include a Bible.

