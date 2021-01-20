Fact check: Miscaptioned image of vendors selling Trump gear outside U.S. Capitol intended as satire

In the days after supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Washington, D.C. to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by Congress and ultimately storm the U.S. Capitol, an image of two vendors selling Trump gear near the scene began circulating on social media.

Reuters Fact Check

Text accompanying the image claims that the photo’s two subjects were not actually supporters of Trump, but instead were overcharging the president’s fans. The photo, however, has been miscaptioned.

Many posts included the following caption: “Vendors who would identify themselves only as ‘Nah’ and ‘Stop asking me questions before you get your ass kicked’ sell merchandise near the Capitol. ‘I ain’t into any of this shit,’ said Nah. ‘But these stupid motherfuckers buying $100 sweatshirts are putting me through college.’”

The claim appears to have originated in a Jan. 8 satirical article published on the Medium page LEVEL (here). Labeled “FAKE NEWS,” the article’s headline reads, “We Added Some Details to Getty Photos of Those Terrorists Who Stormed the U.S. Capitol.” The image of the vendors, along with the previously quoted caption, is the fifth one down the page.

On Jan. 10. Twitter user @HaitianDvorce tweeted the image and text and the caption “absolute kings” (here). Screenshots of the tweet were subsequently shared on Facebook and Instagram ( here , here , here )

The original photo, visible here: here , was taken by Jon Cherry, a stringer for Getty Images, on Jan. 6, 2021. Getty does not identify the vendors, nor does it suggest that they said anything negative about Trump or his supporters.

Getty provides the following caption: “Street vendors selling President Donald Trump memorabilia are seen on the sidewalk near the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.”

Reuters spoke via email with photographer Cherry, who said he had seen the false caption and the circulation of his image since the satirical article was published.

“Firstly, I would like to clarify that I had no part in ascribing the narrative that came with the image, and the original caption that accompanied the photo is all of that facts that I have,” Cherry said, noting that his name appearing with the image has led some to misinterpret the satirical caption as his own.

Cherry said that he spoke to the vendors only briefly after taking the photo and moving on.

VERDICT

Satire. The caption accompanying the image of two vendors selling Trump gear near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was intended as satire but has since been shared out of context.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.