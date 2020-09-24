Fact check: Zoom’s Chief Marketing Officer not related to Nancy Pelosi or Gavin Newsom 

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Shared hundreds of times on Facebook, posts claim that Janine Pelosi, the chief marketing officer of Zoom Video Communications, is related to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic divides the House of Representatives along partisan lines, these posts suggest that the Democratic lawmaker has profited from social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. This claim is false.

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here , and here .

Seeing a surge in users during the coronavirus pandemic, video conferencing platforms such as Zoom have become a vital part of day-to-day life for people stuck at home under the coronavirus-related restrictions, be it for work, school or socializing ( here ).

Despite their shared last name, Zoom CMO Janine Pelosi and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are not related. Both Colleen Rodriguez, Zoom’s global public relations lead, and Drew Hammill, Speaker Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, confirmed to Reuters via email that the claim made in the posts is false.

Other iterations ( here ) say that Janine Pelosi is Speaker Pelosi’s daughter and the cousin of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Linking the state’s online back-to-school season to alleged financial benefits for the speaker and the governor, this claim is also false.

Speaker Pelosi has five children: Nancy Corinne, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul, and Alexandra ( here ). Regarding the purported relation to the California governor, Rodriguez also confirmed that “Janine has no relation to Gavin Newsom.”

VERDICT

False. The CMO of Zoom is no relation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or California Governor Gavin Newsom.

