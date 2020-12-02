Fact check: More than 1,000 people viewed President-elect Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving address

Social media users have been sharing content online that claims President-elect Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving address received only about 1,000 views online. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here .

The claim seems to originate from a screenshot of Biden’s live address showing 1,000 viewers, which can be seen in a video here . The posts do not specify which social media platform this screenshot appears to come from, but the word “LIVE” in red seems to match that of Facebook and Periscope video live streams.

As more users join in to view a live video, the number of views increases. The screenshot seems to be captured from the video early on, at the 1:15 mark here .

Biden broadcasted his address on a variety of platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Periscope.

The speech can be seen on YouTube here , where it had 110,667 views as of Dec. 1 .

Biden’s Facebook live video had over half a million views (here) and the Periscope video, which was shared on Twitter, had 922,800 views at as of Dec. 1 ( here , www.pscp.tv/w/1jMJgpVqXMPxL ).

The allegation was shared in a video clip from conservative outlet One America News Network (OANN), visible here , that features a screenshot like that in these social media posts by a user called @DontWalkRUN (here).

President Donald Trump tweeted about the report on Nov. 27, 2020 here , saying "REPORT: Biden’s Thanksgiving Day Address gets just 1000 views online, a record low. Observers say a candidate with “80,000,000” votes would get many more online viewers. Numbers don’t lie, or add up! @OANN"

Another Thanksgiving related video posted by Biden had 6 million views on Twitter and more than 3.3 million views on Instagram as of Dec. 2 here and here .

VERDICT

False. President-elect Joe Biden’s Thanksgiving address was not watched by only 1,000 people.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .