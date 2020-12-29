Fact check: AAA will not drive home drunk people during New Year celebrations

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A claim that the American Automobile Association (AAA) will provide a service to drive drunk people home from New Year celebrations is untrue. While the AAA has provided this service in limited areas in previous years, they will not offer the service for celebrations to ring in 2021.

A screenshot (here) of a now-deleted tweet (here) by Jessica Barajas reads: “No excuses. Don’t drink and drive- and don’t ride with anybody who does. Tipsy Tow offered by AAA: You don’t have to be a AAA member, from 6pm-6am on New year’s Eve/Day they will take your drunk self and your car home for FREE. Save this number 1-800-222-4357. RT to save a life.”

The tweet was widely shared (here) before New Year celebrations in 2017 and screenshots of the tweet were posted to Facebook that year (here) and in subsequent years (here).

Copies of the screenshot were also posted ahead of New Year celebrations this year, garnering more than a thousand shares on Facebook ( here and here ). AAA told Reuters via email: “this year the AAA Holiday Safe Ride Program (also known as Tipsy Tow in some areas) will not be offered in any state.”The phone number provided in the screenshot is that of the AAA’s Emergency Road Service (here). When Reuters called this number to inquire about services to drive drunk people home, they confirmed that such a nationwide program was not available.

The AAA’s website hosts a list created by The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) (here) showing safe ride programs across the United States. However, the NHTSA told Reuters via email that the information on the page is not current.

VERDICT

False. The AAA is not running a “tipsy tow” or safe ride program to drive home drunk revelers ringing in the New Year 2021.

