Fact check: The AARP has not endorsed Joe Biden or donated to Planned Parenthood

Thousands of social media users have been sharing a post saying the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) endorses the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections and gives financial support to Planned Parenthood. The AARP, which describes itself as a nonpartisan organization, has not said it endorses Biden, and official documents submitted to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) show that it has not given money to Planned Parenthood.

The post ( here ) says, “AARP endorses Biden and gives financial support to Planned Parenthood. Your member $$ are used for this support.”

The AARP provides information, programs and services for Americans over the age of 50 through a paid membership ( here ). It has approximately 38 million members ( here ). As seen in the footer on its website, the body describes itself as a “nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that empowers people to choose how they live as they age.” ( here )

The U.S. presidential election between the incumbent President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take place on Nov. 3 ( here ).

BIDEN ENDORSEMENT

AARP has not declared endorsement for Biden: the CEO of AARP, Jo Ann Jenkins, issued a statement in November 2019 about the 2020 presidential election in which she said: “We have a proud decades-long history of nonpartisan voter engagement. We don’t endorse candidates or contribute to their campaigns.” ( here )

A spokesperson for AARP confirmed to Reuters via email that this is still the case at this stage in the election, saying, “We have not endorsed candidates Biden or Trump or anyone else. AARP is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization. AARP has a Board-approved policy against endorsing or appearing to endorse political parties, government officials or candidates for office.” The policy can be found here .

Reuters did not find any statement saying that AARP endorses Biden’s campaign on the AARP website ( here ).

AARP has provided information on both the Trump and Biden campaigns on its website, as seen here .

PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Planned Parenthood is a non-profit organization that provides reproductive health care, sex education and information ( here ). It is the largest provider of reproductive health services, including abortion, contraception, HIV screening etc. in the United States (here , here ).

The list of grants and other assistance that AARP has given to organizations, governments and individuals in the United States is detailed in AARP’s Form 990 - a form that is designed to give the public financial information about non-profit organisations, and which AARP, as a non-profit, is required to file every year with the Internal Revenue Service (see page 31 to 83 of its most recent filing, for 2018, filed on Nov. 12, 2019 here ). Planned Parenthood is not on this list.

AARP told Reuters via email, “AARP does not have a position on abortion. AARP does not fund and has not funded Planned Parenthood. AARP has not supported or lobbied for federal funding for Planned Parenthood.”

VERDICT

False. AARP has not declared endorsement for Biden and does not fund Planned Parenthood.

