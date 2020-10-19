Fact check: ABC News did not confirm that Trump event attendees were paid $150 each and had to sign NDAs

Shared hundreds of times on Facebook, posts say “ABC News has confirmed that attendees to Trump WH rally were paid $150 each and had to sign an NDA.” This claim is false: ABC News has not reported such details.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here , and here .

The claim likely stems from an Oct. 10 ABC News story ( here ) with the headline “Candace Owens' BLEXIT group pays for some attendees' travel to Trump's White House event.” The report says that some guests who attended an Oct. 10 Trump campaign-style event on the White House lawn “had their travel and lodging paid for by controversial conservative activist Candace Owens' group BLEXIT, according to emails obtained by ABC News.”

The ABC News report does not say that attendees received $150 payments in exchange for attending, nor does it say anyone was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). Rather, its report referred to travel expenses. An ABC News spokesperson confirmed this was the case to Reuters via email.

As the Washington Post says here, BLEXIT is a movement urging Black Americans to exit the Democratic Party. Vox states here that the movement’s co-founders Candace Owens and Brandon Tatum “are adamant Black Americans want to leave what Owens has characterized as ‘the Democrat plantation.’”

The ABC News report says Owens declined to confirm whether her organization had covered travel or lodging for attendees, reportedly saying, “We are not interested in participating in your obvious media angle here to slander/attack the President regarding Covid-19.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere reportedly told ABC News the White House “is not involved in covering any cost.”

Neither Candace Owens nor Brandon Tatum responded to Reuters emails requesting comment on the social media claims as of this article’s publication.

VERDICT

False. Though ABC News did report that some attendees at a campaign-style event at the White House had their travel and lodging covered by BLEXIT, it did not confirm that attendees were paid $150 each or that they were required to sign NDAs.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .