Fact check: Model in photograph with Lady Gaga is not Ryan Singleton

Users on social media are sharing a photo of Lady Gaga and Serbian artist Marina Abramovic with a model in body paint. Users have mistakenly claimed the unidentified model in the image is Ryan Singleton, who was found dead in Baker, California on September 21, 2013. The post has been flagged multiple times as part of Facebook’s efforts to curb misinformation.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The post claims the photo was taken at a “satanic spirit cooking hunt and party”. In fact, the image shows Lady Gaga, Marina Abramovic and Watermill Center’s founder Robert Wilson (here) during the 20th Annual Watermill Center Summer Benefit ( here ) on July 27, 2013 in Water Mill, New York.

Reuters was unable to identify the model portrayed in this photo, but his physical characteristics differ significantly from Ryan Singleton’s. Other photos of the unidentified model that day visible here , flic.kr/p/fwx13u and flic.kr/p/fwhJcF show that his facial features vary significantly from Singleton’s (comparable photographs of Ryan Singleton are visible here , here , here )

According to the autopsy report visible here , Ryan Singleton’s body was found in the desert west of Baker, California on September 21, 2013. He was reported as a missing person on July 10, 2013, after he flew to Los Angeles on July 6. According to local news reports here and here , Singleton was last seen at a gas station at Baker California multiple days prior to the Watermill Benefit.

Body paint artist Trina Merry, the creator of this piece for the Watermill Benefit ( here ) has debunked the false claim on her social media accounts here , here and here .

VERDICT.

False. This model in body paint is not deceased model Ryan Singleton.

