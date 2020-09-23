Fact check: ‘Not applicable’ is not equivalent to ‘zero’ on UK COVID-19 hospital admissions data

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

A screenshot from a webpage that shows data on UK COVID-19 hospital admissions has been shared on social media with the suggestion that the abbreviation ‘N/A’ is “great news”.

A post that includes the screenshot, alongside a series of other images that are used to express skepticism over the severity and reporting of the disease, can be seen tinyurl.com/y56dl4rs .

The image shows a UK government webpage that collates data on the daily and running total number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital, the number currently in hospital and the number currently on a ventilator.

In the screenshot, all these data sets are said to be ‘N/A’. But this does not mean no patients are or have been hospitalised, only that the data was not available at that time.

The website has since been updated (here) , and by using the timeline feature it is now possible to see that on Sept. 19, 2020, the day the screenshot was posted, a total of 242 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. On the same day, 141 patients were on a ventilator across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The government websites also advises that the numbers are not updated daily by all four UK nations. Wales includes suspected COVID-19 patients while the other nations include only confirmed cases, it adds.

VERDICT

Misleading. The use of ‘N/A’ on COVID-19 hospital admissions data simply means that the data was not available at that time.

