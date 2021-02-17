Fact check: Video omits key details of vaccine side effect reporting system

A video streamed live on Facebook and viewed over 34,000 times features a narrator reviewing reports of adverse events in people who had received vaccines. However, the video does not explain that the reports may not have complete information and that the medical incidents described are not confirmed to be linked to the vaccine.

The video (here) shows a woman navigating through Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data as presented on a website. VAERS data is readily available to download directly from official web pages (here).

The narrator describes the information, saying: “anybody that has an adverse vaccine reaction submits data to this database.” (0.32) This is correct, anyone can report a reaction following a vaccination to VAERS (vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html).

However, a disclaimer on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says: “The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable” and “a report to VAERS does not mean that the vaccine caused the adverse event, only that the adverse event occurred some time after vaccination” (here).

An example of the limitations of the data is shown later in the video when the narrator looks into reports of patients who had died some point after receiving a vaccine. For example, as she reads out the details of one patient (timestamp 4.45), an 89-year-old with dementia who died five days after COVID-19 vaccination, she encounters a line reading: “Due to proximity of vaccination we felt we should report the death, even though it is not believed to be related”.

Later (timestamp 19.50), the narrator describes a woman who died in 1990 more than a week after being vaccinated for rabies (here). She lists out details but does not mention the Diagnostic Lab Data entry which says that the cause of death was anaphylactic shock brought about by the poisonous effects of “ingested food stuff”.

Despite these limitations, the narrator asks why newspapers are not covering the reports in the database.

The CDC explains on its website (here) that that “VAERS serves as an early warning system to detect possible safety issues with U.S. vaccines by collecting information about adverse events (possible side effects or health problems) that occur after vaccination”.

Therefore these reports often precede investigation.

In a section (here) on potential side effects from COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC website says: “CDC follows up on any report of death to request additional information and learn more about what occurred and to determine whether the death was a result of the vaccine or unrelated.”

“To date, VAERS has not detected patterns in cause of death that would indicate a safety problem with COVID-19 vaccines.”

The CDC estimated that about 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to residents in long-term care facilities as of Jan. 18, 2021. Given this, the CDC expected to see a background mortality of 11,440 deaths (slide 36 here).

Missing context. Anyone can report events to VAERS, and its disclaimer says the data may be “incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable” and does not indicate whether vaccines caused the reaction.

