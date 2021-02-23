Fact check: Agenda 2030 is a global development framework that is not linked to the COVID-19 pandemic

Users on social media have falsely suggested that a global framework for sustainable development named “Agenda 2030” is proof that the COVID-19 pandemic is part of a conspiracy.

An example post here includes screenshots from a UK government speech (here) and policy papers (here , here) that reference Agenda 2030.

The post reads: “Still a conspiracy ? They don’t even hide their plans and intentions from you ... yet you still turn a blind eye because the media don’t shove it in your face! Pandemic – lie.”

Agenda 2030 is a set of Sustainable Development Goals devised in 2015 at the United Nations General Assembly (sdgs.un.org/2030agenda). They are freely available on government websites and outline objectives like ending hunger, achieving gender equality, and combating climate change.

“The Goals and targets are the result of over two years of intensive public consultation and engagement with civil society and other stakeholders around the world, which paid particular attention to the voices of the poorest and most vulnerable,” the UN’s website says.

Agenda 2030 has often been falsely accused of being a conspiracy (here) and has featured in misinformation involving alleged plots involving COVID-19 (here).

The idea that there is no pandemic or that the COVID-19 outbreak is a “hoax” has also been addressed by Reuters before (here, here and here). The outbreak fulfils all the criteria of a pandemic, and the virus that causes the disease has been independently confirmed to exist in multiple countries.

VERDICT

False. Agenda 2030 set of Sustainable Development Goals set at the 2015 United Nations General Assembly, and is not evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is planned or a hoax.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.