Fact check: Photo does not show Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell with Boris Johnson

Social media users have been widely sharing a picture they say shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The posts contain false information, as the woman pictured with Johnson is Allegra Mostyn-Owen, who later became his first wife.

The picture of the pair was taken in Oxford in 1986, a year before they married, by photographer Dafydd Jones ( tinyurl.com/ydx6cg4d ).

Maxwell was arrested on July 2 on U.S. charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them ( here ). Epstein was found hanged in his New York prison cell in August 2019, having apparently committed suicide.

VERDICT

False. The photograph does not show Boris Johnson with Ghislaine Maxwell. The woman in the picture is Allegra Mostyn-Owen, Johnson’s first wife.

