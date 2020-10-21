Fact check: Altered photo shows rappers 50 Cent and Ice Cube wearing ‘Trump 2020’ hats 

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of rappers 50 Cent and Ice Cube wearing “Trump 2020” hats. This photograph has been doctored to include the words “Trump 2020” on their hats.

One post reads: “Trump 2020 Today’s endorsement by Ice Cube and 50 cent. (Place Mic drop here)”

The original, unaltered photograph was posted on Twitter by Ice Cube for 50 Cent’s birthday, here . Photographs from other angles of the same moment are available on Getty Images and can be seen here , here and here .

In the photograph, 50 Cent is wearing a New York Yankees hat and Ice Cube is wearing a “Big3” hat, a basketball league he founded ( big3.com/leadership/ice-cube/ ).

50 CENT

50 Cent did recently endorse Trump after posting an imagine of Biden’s tax plan on social media. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “WHAT THE [expletive]! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT, [expletive] NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya [expletive] mind.” ( here )

The post shows a photograph of a moment from CNBC’s talk show Power Lunch and shows the top tax rates by state under the Biden plan. California is shown at 62.6%, New Jersey at 60%, New York State at 58% and New York City at 62% tax rates.

An Oct. 19 CNBC article mentioning these brackets and the caveats to high earners having to pay these amounts (notable that “Few taxpayers pay the full statutory rates, which don’t include deductions, credits, offsets, loopholes and lower tax rates on other sources of income”) can be seen here . Biden’s tax plan can be found joebiden.com/two-tax-policies/ .

ICE CUBE

On Oct. 15, 2020, Ice Cube told fans on Twitter that he has not endorsed a presidential candidate ( here ).

In 2018, he released a song called “Arrest the President” about Trump (song audible youtu.be/y9oUnC8JtXY , lyrics visible here ). The teaser video for the song included images of a Black man being arrested, Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a white supremacy rally, refugees under custody and more scenes clearly shown in criticism to Trump’s presidency ( here ).

Ice Cube released a document called “Contract with Black America” (CWBA) on July 1 ,2020 amidst the Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the United States ( here ). The contract can be seen contractwithblackamerica.us/ . Ice Cube explained in an interview with TMZ in September that the goal was to get his CWBA, which strives to achieve racial economic justice through various proposals, adopted by either candidate ( here ). The 13-point proposal explores different issues, including representation, finance, prison reform and police reform.

Ice Cube received backlash for discussing the contract further with the Trump campaign ( here ) He took to Twitter to explain that both candidates contacted him after he released the contract. In his tweet, the rapper explained that while the Biden campaign said it would address the contract after the election, the Trump administration made changes to its plan after discussion with Ice Cube’s team ( here ).

He recently spoke to CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the backlash that came from those who thought it odd he was seemingly supporting Trump after showing his dislike for the politician for years. The rapper clarified that he had simply engaged with the political side that responded to him, regardless of party ( here ).

Altered. This photograph has been altered to include “Trump 2020” on 50 Cent and Ice Cube’s hats.

Altered. This photograph has been altered to include "Trump 2020" on 50 Cent and Ice Cube's hats.