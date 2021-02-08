Fact check: Photo of Biden asleep in the Oval Office was digitally created

An image shared thousands of times on social media that shows U.S. President Joe Biden asleep in the Oval Office was digitally created.

U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Facebook posts with the image can be seen here , here , here , here . “Nothing says we threw in the towel better that this nauseating image, the ‘commander in chief’ can’t even stay awake”, the text accompanying the image says.

Other social media posts that feature a wider frame of the doctored image can be seen here and here .

The wider altered image shows that the setting of Biden’s desk matches the one visible here (see pile of navy folders on his right and white cup to his left), when he signed 15 executive actions shortly after being sworn in on Jan. 20 ( here ).

Footage from the White House ( here ), Reuters ( here , here ) and multiple media outlets ( youtu.be/NTus5FevWhM , here ) show Biden wore a black face covering during the process.

Reuters could not find the exact photograph or video frame that was used to create the altered image. A reverse search of the doctored photograph showed similarities to the cover of a Fox News video here (see the position of his hands).

The altered image seems to have replaced Biden’s head with a mirrored version of an image from 2011 visible here . As reported by CBS here , then Vice President Biden “closed his eyes for an extended period” during a speech of President Barack Obama on deficit reduction.

Reuters previously debunked a video that was edited to show Biden falling asleep during a live interview here .

VERDICT

Altered. Photograph of President Joe Biden allegedly asleep in the Oval Office has been digitally edited.

