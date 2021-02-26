Fact check: Altered photograph of Greta Thunberg with George Soros

Social media users have been sharing a photograph online that appears to show philanthropist George Soros with climate activist Greta Thunberg. This photograph has been digitally altered to include Soros.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here . One post’s description reads: “Soros funded fake climate change hoax.”

The original photograph was posted on Twitter by Thunberg on Dec. 30, 2018 here and shows her with former Vice President Al Gore.

The tweet reads: “Thank you @algore for being a true pioneer. Very few people have done more. It was an honour to meet you. #climatecrisis #climatebreakdown”

Soros is a billionaire philanthropist and founder of Open Society Foundations. He has been the target of multiple conspiracy theories and misinformation on social media (here ).

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked claims about Soros here , here , and here .

VERDICT

Altered. A photograph posted by Greta Thunberg on Twitter was altered to replace Al Gore with George Soros.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .