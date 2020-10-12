Fact check: Altered photograph of Michelle Obama

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Social media users have been sharing an old photograph of Michelle Obama with Barack Obama, accompanied by disparaging remarks about the former first lady’s appearance. However, Michelle Obama’s face has been digitally altered in the picture shared in such posts.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The original photograph was shared on Twitter by Barack Obama on Michelle Obama’s 55th birthday and is visible here . The tweet reads, “I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!”

The same photograph was also featured in reports by various news organizations ( here , here , here , here , and here ).

The photograph in the claim has been edited to give Michelle Obama a more masculine appearance. When placed side by side, it is clear in the edited version her neck and jawline have been widened. When studied closely, the edited photograph also shows an inconsistent line on the right side of her neck.

VERDICT

Altered. This photograph of Michelle Obama has been digitally edited.

