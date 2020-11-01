Fact check: Video does not show Biden saying ‘Hello Minnesota’ in Florida rally 

A clip circulating on social media allegedly shows democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden erroneously saying ‘Hello Minnesota’ when opening a rally in Florida. The video in this claim, which actually shows Biden at a drive-in campaign rally in St. Paul, Minnesota on Oct. 30, has been doctored to change the location on the background and podium signs.

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden attends a drive-in campaign stop, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The clip in this claim shows a closer crop of the scene in the footage here (see timecode 28:30; a person walking behind the stage is visible just before). It shows Biden arriving on the stage at his rally in St. Paul, Minnesota on Oct. 30. Additional footage of the event is visible here and youtu.be/WQe2s4B2ynI?t=3088 .

The distribution of the stage also coincides: two U.S. flags and a sign that reads “Battle for the soul of the Nation”, as well as pumpkins and piles of hay on the stage floor.

The original footage shows the message at the top of the background sign reads “Text MN to 30330” while the altered version circulating on social media says “Tampa Florida” with a sans-serif typography. The blue sign on the podium has also been altered to include the “FL” instead of “MN”.

Reuters photographs of the drive-in campaign rally are visible here .

Joe Biden held a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 29. Footage here , shows that the structure and background of the stage in this event was entirely different from that shown in the video in this claim.

VERDICT

Altered. Video of Biden saying ‘Hello Minnesota’ has been altered to change the location in the signs.

