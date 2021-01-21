Fact check: Military band did not play ‘Hit the Road Jack’ outside the White House during Trump’s final hours as president

A video viewed over 3.7 million times on Twitter allegedly shows a military band playing ‘Hit the Road Jack’ outside the White House, ahead of President Donald Trump’s departure. This is false: the video has been digitally altered to include the song.

The viral 20-seconds clip ( here , here ) is also visible on Facebook ( here , here ) and YouTube ( here ).

Posts with the doctored video include comments such as: “Perfect. Trump’s last day. The Military Band right outside the White House — “Hit The Road Jack”...” and “Military Marching Band playing “Hit the Road Jack” in front of the White House loud enough for Trump to hear it is the illest.”

But the original footage, tweeted by CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Jan. 18, 2021 here shows that the band was actually playing a different song. His caption reads: “Preps for Biden inaugural... you can hear the band playing on WH grounds”.

The audio that was digitally included resembles the recording of “Hit the Road Jack” by the Ohio State University Marching Band (exact moment can be heard youtu.be/jOyKQYzm6VY?t=78 ).

Altered. Footage of a military band practicing near the White House prior to President Joe Biden’s inauguration, has been digitally altered to include the song “Hit the Road Jack”.

