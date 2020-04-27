False claim: America ‘sold’ to five billionaires in 1927

An Instagram post (here) with 600 likes as of April 24, 2020 carries a claim that a newspaper article from 1927 reports that America was sold to five billionaires. The post includes an image of this article. The article was taken from a satirical publication.

The post shows a screenshot of a Facebook post that carries the caption: “This is a 1927 News Article showing America was sold to five billionaires. The Rothschild’s, Rockefellers, DuPont’s, Harriman’s and Warburg’s”. The original Facebook post is not publicly visible. Versions of this post, including the capitalization of “news article” have appeared on Facebook since at least 2015 (here) .

The image of the newspaper is taken from satirical news publisher The Onion. The mock-up of a front page for The Onion in 1927 was included in a book published in 1999 titled ‘Our Dumb Century: The Onion Presents 100 Years of Headlines from America’s Finest News Source’ (here). The same image has regularly surfaced on social media (here) with a misleading caption.

Verdict: False. The ‘news article’ that America was sold to five billionaires came from satirical publisher The Onion .

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .