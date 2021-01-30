Fact check: Anaphylaxis and Bell’s palsy are not the most common side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines

A Facebook user has made multiple false claims about COVID-19 vaccines in a video that has been shared thousands of times.

The user uploaded a video to Facebook on Jan. 25 in which he told his audience that having the vaccine “doesn’t mean you are protected” and that its “most common” side-effects are anaphylactic shock and Bell’s palsy, adding that “you’ve got a 10-15% chance of catching one of those”. He goes on to say that the ingredients will also make a patient more susceptible to catching HIV (here).

His claim reads: “Just remember this when you’ve had your vaccine that they are telling us, number one, first of all, that having this vaccine doesn’t mean you are protected. You can still catch COVID. Not only can you still catch COVID, coronavirus, you can still transmit it… You have a 15% chance of having an adverse reaction – so you’ve gone from a 0% chance from not having the vaccine and not having a cold or a sniffle to vaccinating yourself and giving yourself an uplift of 15% chance of having an adverse reaction. So the most common reaction so far to date are anaphylactic shock and bell’s palsy I believe are the main side-effects that we’re seeing. So, just to make you aware, you’ve got a 10-15% chance of catching one of those […] “Now on the ingredients… they say you’ve got a good chance of catching HIV from this vaccine, so it makes you more susceptible.”

Firstly, scientists are not yet sure whether the vaccine will reduce transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 because this was not tested in the trials (here, here). This, however, does not mean you are not protected. Candidate vaccines have been found to prevent symptomatic and severe effects of COVID-19 (here). Reuters has previously fact-checked claims on this topic (here).

Secondly, anaphylactic shock and Bell’s palsy are not the most common side-effects of the vaccine – nor do you have a 10-15% chance of developing either. In December, the doctor leading the US vaccine rollout under Donald Trump’s administration, said 10-15% recipients of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines had experienced “significantly noticeable” side effects, which were pain at the site of injection, fever, chills, muscle aches and headaches (here). The NHS lists the same effects as being the most common, and says they should not last longer than a week (here, here). The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that these “are normal signs that your body is building protection” (here).

Anaphylactic shock is a treatable but serious allergic reaction caused by anaphylaxis (here). It is also extremely rare. According to recent figures, 10 cases of anaphylaxis were reported in the US between Dec. 10, 2020 and Jan. 10, 2021 after administering the Moderna vaccine. That’s a rate of 2.5 cases per million doses (here). For Pfizer/BioNTech, between Dec. 14 and 23, this rate was 11.1 cases per million doses (here). The US CDC gave updated data through Jan. 18 that showed a lower rate of severe allergic reactions, dropping to around 5 cases per million doses (here).

To account for this small risk, the NHS advises people to inform healthcare staff of any previous experiences of anaphylaxis. It also assures that these reactions usually happen within minutes after taking a vaccine, and staff on-site are trained to treat them (here).

Bell’s palsy, meanwhile, causes the temporary weakness or paralysis of one side of the face. It is treatable and the majority of patients recover within nine months (here). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released analysis in December of safety data on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The study involved 38,000 people and saw four develop Bell’s palsy in weeks three, nine, 37 and 48 after vaccination. No one in the placebo group developed the condition (here). According to the FDA, this figure is “consistent with the expected background rate of the general population,” meaning this number of people would have been expected to develop Bell’s palsy anyway – with or without vaccination. Therefore, the FDA said it could not conclude whether this was caused by the vaccine and assured further monitoring would be underway. This has also been reflected on the CDC website (here).

Finally, there is no evidence to suggest a person is susceptible to catching HIV if they take one of the approved vaccines for COVID-19. An article published in The Lancet did warn of HIV trials years earlier that found vaccinated men were more susceptible to the virus after being administered with an adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) vectored vaccine (here) – but none of the COVID-19 vaccines approved in the UK use this vector (here). The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines use mRNA, while Oxford/AstraZeneca uses the ChAdOx1 vector (here).

False. The vaccines for COVID-19 protect an individual by preventing serious outcomes of the disease. Scientists are still researching whether the vaccines also stop transmission. The most common symptoms of the vaccine include pain at the site of injection and redness – not anaphylaxis nor Bell’s palsy. While four vaccine recipients in a US study developed Bell’s palsy, it has not been connected to the vaccine. Researchers have also warned about susceptibility to HIV in vaccines using a specific viral vector, but no COVID-19 vaccines using this vector have been approved for use in the UK.

