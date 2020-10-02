Fact check: Animal bridge is in Singapore, not the Netherlands 

Social media users have been sharing an image online that shows a wildlife bridge over a large road and says the Netherlands have built 600 bridges like this. This claim is false.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples can be seen here and here&id=100012315759770 .

One post reads: “Holland put 600 bridges like this, to help animals cross the routes. Applause for the Netherlands.”

A reverse Google image search reveals that this bridge is located on the Bukit Timah Expressway in Singapore. ( bit.ly/36sCIgg )

In this photograph here from the National Parks Board of Singapore, the bridge can be seen from a different angle.

The board says on its website: “The first of its kind in Southeast Asia, its main purpose is to restore the ecological connection between two nature reserves, allowing wildlife to expand their habitat, genetic pool and survival chances. ( here ) A video of the bridge can be seen here&feature=youtu.be .

The vegetation and shape of the bridge reveal that this is the bridge shown in the claim. Additionally, the photograph in the claim shows cars driving on the left side of the road, which is the standard for Singapore. In the Netherlands, cars drive on the right side of the road. ( here )

The bridge and its effect on wildlife has been reported on by local media and media based in the United States ( here , here ).

The Netherlands has 30 wildlife bridges with another 20 in the planning stages. ( here )

VERDICT

False. The bridge shown in the photograph is located in Singapore.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .