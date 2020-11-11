Fact check: Video of anonymous poll worker with Trump’s voice is satire, not Trump himself 

Social media users have been sharing an altered Fox News interview where the voice of an anonymous Nevada poll worker was replaced with President Trump’s for humorous effect.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The satirical clip was initially posted on Twitter by songwriter and performer Nick Lutsko on Nov. 10 with the caption: “This is definitely Trump”, making it seem like Trump was behind the silhouette and had hidden his identity to spread electoral fraud allegations ( here ) .

Cameras can be heard taking photos in the audio, suggesting the audio track was lifted from an old press conference held by Trump.

The audio was edited over a genuine Fox News interview in which an anonymous county election official in Nevada claimed to have witnessed voter fraud, her voice disguised ( here ) .

Many users understood Lutsko’s post was satire, leaving comments such as “It’s Cookie Monster. He ate all the Trump ballots” and “Very funny, but very not real.” ( here and here ) .

Not everyone got the joke, however, with others commenting “OMG…you’re right! Listen to the cadence of his voice, there’s even a bit of his voice’s ‘personality’ in the distortion” and “unless a person who is objectively not Trump comes out and confirms it’s them with proof, I don’t see how this could be anyone but him” ( here and here ) .

The same video was posted to Instagram by other users. As before, not everyone understood it was intended as a joke, with people leaving comments like: “THAT’S DEFINITELY TRUMP”, "He couldn't even change how talks...why no one didn't write him a script" and "First of all that him! That's exactly how he talks" ( here , here , here and here ) .

Lutsko lamented the mixed response to his video two hours after he initially tweeted: “Man. Last time I thought I was making a very obvious joke and inadvertently ended up tricking a million people on the internet I was screaming about Barron Trump”, referring to the president’s youngest child ( here ) .

VERDICT

Satire. This video replaced an anonymous Nevada poll worker’s voice with Trump’s in order to mock his persistent allegations of electoral fraud, and was meant as a joke, according to the user who posted it.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .