Fact check: Photo shows South African research base in Antarctica built on top of a rocky outcrop

Some users on social media claim that a photograph shows “military camps in Antarctica” built on top of a “giant tree stump”. This is false, the image shows the SANAE IV Station, a South African research base in Antarctica, built on top of a rocky outcrop.

A Facebook user shared the post ( here ) in a group called “Ancient Giant Tree Truth” with more than 34,000 members and the caption “Frozen stump”. Other posts with the claim can be seen here , here , here

A similar image to the one used in this posts can be seen in an art portal here that identifies the place as “South African Base SANAE IV”.

SANAE IV is one of the three research stations of the South African National Antarctic Programme (SANAP), which is managed by the country’s Department of Environment, Fisheries and Forestry ( www.sanap.ac.za/about ). The Department highlights www.sanap.ac.za/about#history that scientific data collected on their expeditions are “critical in the understanding of amongst other things, the impacts of climate change and weather information associated with extreme events.”

This research station is located on the Western side of Ahlmann Ridge in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica ( here , on.doi.gov/3kEl523 ) on top of the Veleskarvet cliff, a rocky outcrop formed by glacial erosion known as a “nunatak”. ( here ).

More visuals of the station and the nunatak can be seen in SANAP’s website here ( here , here ) and its YouTube page here . Wider-angled shots show the cliff isn’t shaped like a stump, as the angle on the social media posts suggests.

Reuters found no public evidence to support the claim that the research base is a “military camp”. The country’s Department Of Defence and Military Veterans (DODMV) assists SANAP in providing search and rescue services, as well as “medical, food and driver services” ( here , see page 11).

As previously explained by Reuters Fact Check team here , claims about alleged giant tree stumps speak to a belief among Flat Earthers, conspiracy theorists who contend that our planet is not a globe but a flat surface ( here ), that “real” trees no longer exist.

As explained here in Quartz by arborist and environmentalist William Thompson in 2019, many Flat Earthers believe that “the trees we see now are small ersatz versions of giant, 20-mile-high trees that used to exist on earth in ancient times. In short, the things we think are trees today are actually…bushes.”

According to Thompson, this idea emerged in a 2016 YouTube video called “There are no forests on Flat Earth Wake Up” that has since been removed ( here ). A subsequent version of the video is still available here .

False. The photo shows a South African research center in Antarctica, built on top of a rocky outcrop, not a giant tree stump; the posts are tied to conspiracy claims.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check Team.