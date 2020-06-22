Fact check: “ANTIFA against bikers” banner has been photoshopped

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Users on social media are sharing a photograph of demonstrators holding a banner that has been altered to include the message “ANTIFA against bikers”. The banner in the original photograph reads, “Free all ANTIFA prisoners”.

The most popular iteration of the claim features an alleged screenshot of a post from an Antifa Facebook page that reads “Racist bikers watch out we are coming to Sturgis”, most likely referring to the annual Motorcycle Rally held in the city of Sturgis, South Dakota (here , here ). The post also mentions various motorcycle clubs including Hells Angels, Pagan MC and Outlaw MC ( here ).

Early iterations of the original image visible here and here show the banner actually reads, “Free all ANTIFA prisoners.”

The original photograph features Antifa demonstrators in Denmark on May 1, 2015 during the International Workers Day celebration in Copenhagen’s Fælledparken park. Additional footage of the scene is visible here (photos 62 and 70) and here .

False. The banner in this photo has been altered to include the message against bikers.

