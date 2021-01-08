Fact check: Video shows prankster not Antifa rep saying he was paid to protest at the Capitol

A video has been circulating online which social media users say shows a member of the left-wing anti-fascist movement, Antifa, saying that he was paid to join the protests in the U.S. Capitol. This is false. The man who posted the original video has said the video was intended as a joke.

In the video (here) the man says he was paid to protest, though he does not mention Antifa. “I just left the protest at the Capitol building and I got a big bruise on my leg. I had a difficult time pulling off the act that I was paid to do and I’m making this video because I want to confess that I was paid to pretend to protest today. I can’t say by who but I will just say that it’s an organized effort.”

Captions on social media posts sharing the video say the man is an Antifa member. One reads: “Antifa Member ADMITS To Being Paid To Break into The Capitol Building” (here). Others have similar statements (here and here) .

Other captions and comments show that some users took the video seriously: “Confession of an Antifa member who was at the Protest in the Capitol Building yesterday. They need to investigate this guy immediately!!” read one (here) ; “Wow!!!! Yep it happened. It was a coup against the patriots and Trump. Not surprised!”; and “Jail this mf!” said another.

The original video, which can be seen on the YouTube channel of Jon Berry (here) , now includes a link to an “explanation video”. In that linked video Berry jokes around, saying: “The video that I posted about Antifa, so this is what happened, it’s so silly. I am Antifa but it’s not what you think I am the owner, founder and sole proprietor of Anti-farting organisation” (here) . In a later video posted on his YouTube channel Berry says his original video was “a silly goof” (here) .

After a rally where Trump exhorted his supporters to fight to overturn the Nov. 3 election he lost, hundreds of them stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing senators and members of the House of Representatives to evacuate as they smashed windows and looted, in a siege that left five people dead (here) .

Reuters has recently debunked other false reports that the protestors who stormed the Capitol were members of Antifa (here , here , here) .

VERDICT

False. The man who posted the video saying he was paid to protest later explained that it was intended as a joke.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .