Fact check: Antifa did not send a message asking UK pubs to change their names because of racist connotations

Posts circulating on social media claim to show a private message sent to pubs by a member of the anti-fascist protest movement, Antifa, asking them to change their names as part of a UK racism crackdown. This claim is partly false. Some pubs did indeed receive this private message but the person who sent it is not a known representative for Antifa.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Some examples of the post shared on social media show a message sent to The Crown pub (here , here). Others are addressed to The Blacksmiths Arms (here , here , here).

The message to The Crown says “Your establishment has appeared on our list as contains [sic] the words ‘The Crown’ which has strong connotations to west African slaves who had a crown burnt into their skin to show their ownership. As we are sure, this is deeply offensive and we demand that you change your name, signage and promotional material to accommodate us.”

The screenshot shows a similar message sent to The Blacksmiths Arms, saying “‘Blacksmiths’ has strong offence to the black community”.

The message is signed off: ‘Kris, ANTIFA Regional Organiser - Midlands.”

Anti-racism campaigners have been particularly active recently following the death of African American George Floyd on 26th May.

The Crown pub on Talke Road, Stoke-on-Trent, which posted a screenshot of the message, confirmed to Reuters that this was a real message sent to the pub’s Facebook page.

The Crown pub told Reuters that they could no longer click through to the profile of the user, named ‘Kris Nemmington’ who sent the message to them. A Google search for this individual showed no results.

An admin of the Antifa UK Facebook page confirmed to Reuters that nobody from the Midlands Antifa group knew of Kris and that he did not speak for that group. The Antifa page admin added that there was no such thing as a regional organiser at Antifa.

VERDICT

Partly false. At least one British pub did receive a message telling them to change their name because of racist connotations, however the messages were not sent by a known representative of Antifa.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .