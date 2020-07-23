Fact check: Aardvark is mistaken for Egyptian god of the dead in logo of COVID testing trucks

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Photographs of a mobile testing truck for COVID-19 in the United States have been shared on social media with the claim that it carries an image of Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead. The image actually represents an aardvark.

A version of the post with 150 shares as of July 23 ( here ) reads: “Unless I'm very much mistaken, that is Anubis, God of the dead, on the Covid testing stations. And people still don't believe in the Satanic underbelly ruling this world”. Multiple Facebook users have made similar claims about the symbol on the truck ( here , here , here , here ), likening it to the jackal-headed Anubis.

As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, the truck belongs to a company called Aardvark Mobile Tours and carries a logo of the insect-eating mammal ( here ), which is native to sub-Saharan Africa. Larry Borden, owner of the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company, modified the trucks so they could be used as COVID-19 testing facilities during the pandemic ( here ). The company features a video of its modified truck on its Facebook page here .

VERDICT

False. The symbol seen on this Covid-19 mobile testing facility represents an aardvark, not the ancient Egyptian god of the dead.

