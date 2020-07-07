Fact check: Lewd photograph of AOC is photoshopped

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Shared on Facebook, a photo allegedly shows U.S. House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) being held under the arms by a man in a baseball hat while spreading her legs in the air. The image is photoshopped.

The original image, viewable here , can be found on the Internet as early as 2007. The creator of the photoshopped content seems to have imposed the congresswoman’s head, possibly from an image of Ocasio-Cortez at a victory party in the Bronx after winning the Democratic Primary on June 26, 2018 in New York City (here) onto the body of the woman in the original picture.

Some of the social media users who shared this doctored image claimed that it showed “AOC in her bartender days partying with the boys.” Ocasio-Cortez has faced ridicule for working as a bartender before she entered Congress in 2018 ( here).

While delivering a speech at the National Action Network on April 5, 2019, she said, “I’m proud to be a bartender” ( here ). “There is nothing wrong with being a working person in the United States of America and there is everything dignified about it,” Ocasio-Cortez told the audience.

VERDICT

False. This picture of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is photoshopped.

