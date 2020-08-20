Fact check: Article claiming AOC wants to end Social Security for those over 75 is satire

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) addresses the second night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as she seconds the nomination of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders via avideo feed as seen at te convention's hosting site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool

An article from a known satirical source, Bust A Troll, claims Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (also known as AOC) has proposed “ending Social Security benefits after age 75”. The article’s preview also includes the text, “She just hates old people!” While the article is baseless and intended as satire, comments indicate some social media users do not recognize this.

One share of the article on Facebook boasts over 3,200 shares and features comments like, “It is not right we worked all our lives for it. It is our money,” and “We have been paying taxes longer than anyone. Think about it. How much have you given? You just take take take and get rich on our money. Go back to your country. You don’t belong here.”

The article, visible here , includes a fabricated quote attributed to the New York Representative, and reads like an opinion piece.

The word “satire” is visible in the website’s letterhead logo and is also explained in their About Us section (bustatroll.org/about-us/). The website is part of the “America’s Last Line of Defense” popular network of satire pages and sites.

Reuters has previously clarified that similar satirical content has been mistaken as true about the Congresswoman, visible here and here , as well as a viral claim featuring a fabricated tweet by AOC here .

VERDICT

False. An article claiming AOC wants to end Social Security for those over 75 originates from a satirical website, but comments on social media indicate it is being taken seriously.

