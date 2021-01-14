Fact check: Alexandria Ocasio Cortez ‘conservative traitors’ tweet is fabricated

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot of a fabricated tweet allegedly from Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying that now Joe Biden has been elected president, they should begin “the purge” to round up “Conservative traitors” that will be worse than the holocaust.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) participates in a Census Town Hall at the Louis Armstrong Middle School in Queens, New York City, U.S., February 22, 2020. REUTERS

“Congrats to President Joe Biden. Now let’s begin “The Purge” to roundup all Conservative traitors! Democrats, let’s make Auschwitz look like a picnic!” says the tweet in the posts (here , here , here , here) . The tweet author is listed as “Alexandria Ocasio…”, appears to have a blue tick and uses the same photo as Ocasio-Cortez does in her Twitter profile. There is no date on the alleged tweet, which appears to have been retweeted over 9,000 times. Captions include, “DEMOCRAT PARTY HATE SPEECH”; “Here’s what they want to do to you” I screenshot it before it was deleted” and “How in hell is this acceptable. What is wrong with people.”

“The Purge” is a thriller/horror movie and subsequent TV series where all crime, including murder, is legal for 12 hours (www.imdb.com/title/tt2184339/, www.imdb.com/title/tt6110648/) .

There is no record of this tweet on Ocasio-Cortez’s personal or official Twitter accounts (twitter.com/RepAOC , twitter.com/AOC , here , here) .

Reuters could not find the alleged tweet in ProPublica’s “Politwoops” archive, which tracks deleted tweets by public officials (here). Deleted Tweets from Ocasio-Cortez can be found here .

A Reuters search found no credible news stories reporting Ocasio-Cortez having tweeted this statement.

Ocasio-Cortez’s press team did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet congratulating Joe Biden said, “Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris!”, and can be seen here .

Reuters previously debunked another fake tweet attributed to Ocasio-Cortez (here).

VERDICT

Altered. There is no evidence of Ocasio-Cortez ever having tweeted this.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .