Fact check: Arkansas judge did not write racist memo

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Social media users have been sharing a photograph of a letter which looks as though it has been written by Arkansas judge Roy John McNatt. The letter, which seeks help in “getting rid of Blacks in the Road Dept”, is old and has been debunked before.

Examples can be found here and here .

The letter reads: “I need your help in getting rid of Blacks in the Road Dept. All I need Blacks for is votes, nothing else pass (sic) that. This letter is confidential between you and I, once read please destroy.”

The letter is dated March 30, 2005 and has various spelling and grammar errors. It has been circulating for many years and has been debunked by Snopes in the past here .

Local news publication Texarkana Gazette reported in May 2008 that the fake memo was handed over to Arkansas State Police to be investigated as a forgery. In the article, McNatt denied writing the memo ( here ).

McNatt also passed a polygraph denying writing the memo, which was administered by Arkansas State Police ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Judge Roy John McNatt did not write this memo.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .