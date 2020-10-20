Fact check: Photo does not show women in the U.S. screaming “at Trump through their vaginas” 

This story contains language in the 9th and 13th paragraphs that some readers may find offensive. A meme shared thousands of times on Facebook alleges a photograph shows women screaming and showing their vaginas in a demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump. The posts say these women “are the people who want to control the government and teach your kids.” The image was shot as part an art project titled “Raising the skirt” in August 2014 in the United Kingdom.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The whole text on these memes reads: “This is not a joke. They gathered to scream at Trump through their vaginas. These are the people who want to control the government and teach your kids.” Posts with this image are visible here , here , here .

A search using CrowdTangle, a social media content discovery and monitoring tool, shows the image with this claim has circulated in public Facebook groups and pages since at least June 2018 ( here , here ).

Earlier posts with no mention of Trump, referred to the image as part of a project called Raising the Skirt ( here , here ).

Raising the Skirt is a “multilayered collaborative arts project” founded by artist Nicola Hunter ( here , here ). An archive version of the project’s website is at here . It was no longer available as of the publishing of this check.

Hunter did not respond to Reuters request for comment as of this check’s publication.

It appears the exact image in these posts was taken in August 2014. It is visible here on the Live Art Development Agency (LADA), a British organization dedicated to support the work of contemporary artists ( here ).

Other images of the event, which was held in Newcastle upon Tyne from Thursday 28 to Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014 ( here ) are also visible on the website (see photos 1 to 6).

As explained by Hunter to Dazed magazine in 2015 here , Raising the Skirt created “a safe space for women to discover their inner warrior” and surged from “a desire to reclaim the cunt as a place of power, while highlighting the parts of the female body which are repeatedly cut away – specifically the labia, which is often referred to as the vagina, which is incorrect.”

Reuters found no trustworthy source that reference the image in this claim as a demonstration against Trump. The About Us section of the project, the LADA website and other reports on this project make no mention of Trump ( here , here ).

WOMEN IN THE PHOTO

Some posts appear to imply misleadingly the image shows women in the United States, with comments saying: “Peaceful Biden Voters”, “100% chance these people are from (sic) portland. You can’t convince me otherwise” or “Democratic Voters.”

The post also suggests the women in the photograph are teachers, a claim that resonates with another repeated allegation that members of the anti-fascist protest movement Antifa are teachers. Reuters debunked a similar claim here .

Reuters could not definitely determine the profession of the women photographed. According to the application website here , the workshop photographed in this image was “open to people of any background who wish to re(claim) the(ir) cunt” without specifying any sort of profession.

INAUGURATION DAY

Raising the Skirt held a workshop and performance on Jan. 20, 2017 ( hfwas.co.uk/?p=3668 , here ) in Newcastle to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on his inauguration day ( here ), entitled Raising the Skirt: Lament and Dissent.

Artist Dawn Felicia Knox, who documented the workshops, published footage of that day on Vimeo vimeo.com/201822781 .

While it is true that this art project once held a performance on President Donald Trump’s inauguration day, the image in this claim does not correspond to that event. The photograph shows a workshop in Newcastle in 2014. It is unclear if any of the women photographed were teachers.

VERDICT

False. This image shows art project “Raise the Skirt” in Newcastle, United Kingdom, in 2014. It is unclear if any of the women photographed were teachers.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .