Fact Check: An asylum seeker did not assault an elderly woman over a sausage roll

Reuters Fact Check.

A number of Facebook posts, some with over 1,000 shares as of July 1, claim an asylum seeker in the UK set fire to an elderly woman because she was eating a sausage roll. This is a false claim.

The posts (here , here , here , here , here) feature an image of a man with text overlaid that reads: “This is an Afghan asylum seeker called Mohammed Hussein. Mohammed arrived in the UK on January 3, 2020 and was granted asylum. On January 5th Mohammed set fire to a elderly woman outside a Greggs for eating a sausage roll… Mohammed claimed in court that he was angry by [sic] the fact she was eating pork as it’s haram in his religion. He was sentenced to three months imprisonment serving only 28 days and the home secretary is considering deporting him. Mohammed says he fears for his life if he is returned to Afghanistan. What should happen to him?”

There is no record of this incident taking place. The man featured in the image is not named Mohammed Hussein, his name is Kasar Jehangir. The photo of Mr Jehangir featured in news reports (here) about a 2017 car crash with multiple fatalities in which Mr Jehangir was a driver. Mr Jahangir was one of six people to die in the crash (here). He lost control of the vehicle while driving at excessive speed and was found to have cannabis in his blood.

It is not clear where the false claim originated but it has been posted by multiple accounts.

VERDICT

False. An asylum seeker did not assault an elderly woman over a sausage roll and the man featured in the photo is incorrectly identified.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact checking work (here).