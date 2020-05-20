False claim: Australian road safety advert uses expletive to describe cyclists

Social media users are sharing a photo online of an apparent road safety advert that uses profane language to refer to cyclists.

The advert, which has been digitally altered to include the explicit language, is pictured on the back of a bus (here).

It shows a cyclist alongside the message: “If you don’t see him, neither will his family. So watch out for dumb fucks on bikes”.

The photograph has been shared more than 1,900 times on Facebook with the caption: “Think we should have something like this advertisement on our roads?”

The picture was allegedly taken in city of Perth in Western Australia. Text overlaying the photograph reads: “Saw this bus today on to work this morning. Loved it. - Grant Patterson, Perth”.

This claim is false. Public Transport Authority of Western Australia spokesman, David Hynes, told Reuters that the bus advertisement is “a digitally altered fake” that has “been doing the rounds on social media since early 2019.”

“Advertising Standards Bureau (ASB) is the authority on advertising standards in Australia, and all advertising on the Transperth system must comply with the ASB’s rigorous standards,” Hynes added.

The ASB website states that adverts that condone unsafe behaviour or include obscene language may be in breach of their standards (here , here).

VERDICT

False. The advert has been digitally altered to include explicit language.

