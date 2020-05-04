False claim: Australian coronavirus app checks how far you travel from home

A post being shared on social media makes the claim that an Australian coronavirus tracing app is monitoring how far people are travelling from their homes during the lockdown.

An illustration picture shows the new COVIDSafe app by the Australian government on a mobile phone, as the country works to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in this picture taken on April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/Illustration

The post (here) shows a text message that reads: “The COVIDsafe App has detected you are now +20km from your nominated home address. Please register your reason for travel by calling 1300 1MY GOV (+61 1300 169 468) within 15 minutes of receiving this SMS.”

This claim is false.

COVIDSafe is a phone app that uses Bluetooth technology to log when people have been physically close to an infected person. Its use is voluntary, but it has been promoted by the Australian government as a way to help trace and notify people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus (here).

A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Health told Reuters that the message is a hoax. “It is abhorrent that scammers would attempt to use the COVIDSafe app, a public health tool, to try and catch out Australians,” the spokesperson said.

“The COVIDSafe App does not have any geolocation capability. It does not track your location, only the proximity of your phone to other people’s phones that have downloaded the app. It cannot monitor a person’s location at any time.”

The spokesperson said that the app does not register a person’s home address and any information is only shared when authorised by the user to the officials involved in contact-tracing.

On Twitter, the health department said that anyone who received the hoax text should delete it, and warned people to not call or text the phone number provided. (here)

Health minister Greg Hunt said that the hoax has been referred to the Federal Police for investigation, and those found responsible “will be charged with a significant criminal offence”. (here)

VERDICT

False. Australians who have downloaded the COVIDSafe app will not receive a text message if they are suspected of travelling more than 20 km from home.

