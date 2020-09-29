Fact check: Images of downed helicopter were not from Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Social media posts sharing images of a helicopter engulfed in flames as it crashes out of the sky do not show an Azerbaijani aircraft being downed.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

The posts (here, here), from Facebook and Twitter, have attracted hundreds of reactions and retweets in less than 24 hours since they were posted online. Both suggest the images show the downing of an Azerbaijani aircraft amid the current conflict with Amenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory. Similar claims were made in Facebook posts in other languages (here).

At least 21 people were killed on Sept. 28 in a second day of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inside Azerbaijan run by ethnic Armenians (here) .

On Sunday, the defence ministry of the breakaway region said it had destroyed at least four Azerbaijani helicopters in the latest clashes (here) – but it is false to link the Facebook images to these claims.

The images are actually screenshots from a video showing a widely reported incident from February, in which a helicopter was downed over the town of Nairab in Syria. A high quality version of the video can be seen here ( here) and from another angle here (here) .

VERDICT

False. The images do not show an Azerbaijani helicopter being downed over the weekend as they are screenshots of a video from a separate, and earlier, incident in Syria in February.

