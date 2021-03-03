Fact check: Post claiming that a woman in California named her child ‘White Privilege’ was likely intended as satire

A Facebook post that has received hundreds of comments and shares shows an image of a woman and a child with the text “Californian Mother Names Son ‘White Privilege’ On Birth Certificate.” Featuring a stock image that has been altered to give the mother blue hair and a nose ring, the post appears to be satire. Many individuals, however, seem to be taking it seriously.

The original post making this claim can be found here on a page called “Anita’s Hall of Social Justice & Intersectional Feminism.” At the time of this article’s publication, it had received more than 650 comments.

The description of the page, which has more than 34,000 followers, reads, “Anita is a PhD (Gender Studies) at Berkeley University. She has 14 published papers on gender & has educated major corporations in gender equality. She divides her time between LA & Sydney Australia where her poly-partners live.”

Reuters found no such papers published by an author named Anita Hall, PhD at Berkeley (here).

While the administrator has not expressly labeled the page as satire, the content strongly suggests that it is. Topics of other posts on the page include “Poop shaming”( here), “making shopping mall Santa gender neutral” (here), "Homeless Privilege" (here) and “How Dogs Can Propagate Racism And Why That Leads To Genocide” (here). The page did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation that the page is intended as satire.

Comments on the California baby post indicating that some users are taking the claim seriously include the following: “Someone please call child protective services. This woman is mentally unstable and that poor BOY needs to be removed from her for abuse and neglect,” “Omg these people need their own country because they’re f’ing ours up with this dumb shit” and “The child is ruined for life. They will grow up despising the circus of a childhood you choose to drag them through.”

The image used in the post has been cropped and edited from a stock image of a mother with twin boys seen in this Live Science article here . In the original photo, the woman has blonde rather than blue hair, and she does not have a nose piercing.

The image was taken by photographer Stuart Monk (stuartmonk.zenfolio.com/), who photographed the same twins here and here .

Reuters contacted Monk via email, and he confirmed that the photo was his. Monk said it was taken around 2009, and that it was removed from licensing availability several years ago. He also confirmed that neither child in the photo is named “White Privilege,” and that “their real names are more typical.”

The caption of the post says that the woman who allegedly named her child “White Privilege” is named Janine Browne, and that she is president of a lobbying group called “Californian Birthing Parents” that seeks to remove the word ‘mother’ from all references in law.”

Reuters found no record of either Janine Browne or Californian Birthing Parents in the state of California’s 2019-2020 lobbying directory (here). OpenSecrets.org, the website run by the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan and nonprofit think tank in in Washington, D.C., that tracks the impact of money and lobbying on elections and public policy, likewise did not return any results for either search term (here).

Reuters also reached out to the California Department of Public Health’s Vital Records division, which maintains a permanent record of every birth in the state since July 1905 (here), to see if there were any records of a person named “White Privilege.” We did not receive a response in time for this article’s publication.

Such a strange story would likely have garnered local media attention, but Reuters found no news articles referring to a mother naming her baby by this name.

VERDICT

Satire. A post claiming that a California child had been named “White Privilege” used an altered stock image and was likely intended as satire.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check Team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .