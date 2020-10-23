Fact check: Knife concealed in baguette is from French novelty shop not weapon confiscated at Paris protests

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Thousands of social media users are sharing pictures of a knife hidden in a baguette, claiming that it is a weapon confiscated from rioters by police in Paris. However, the photo was taken in a shop and shows a product sold by a French company specialising in novelty household items.

The posts ( here and here ), one of which has had over one million views within the first 24 hours of posting (here), show two pictures of a baguette that opens up to reveal a knife fitted inside. Above the pictures is the caption, “bladed weapons confiscated from rioters by the paris [sic] police.”

The image being shared on social media was originally posted in 2017 by a French Twitter user (here), who confirmed in the comments that the photo was taken at the shop Chaise Longue, a chain which specialises in humorous and original collections of household items and gifts (here). The product, called “Baguette knife” can be seen on the Chaise Longue website here .

A price label is clearly visible next to the baguette in one of the pictures shared on social media saying “Une graine dans le bocal piment” (“A seed in the jar – chilli”), which is the name of a Chaise Longue product. It is a jar of chilli seeds, which is part of a range of different types of seeds in jars ( here , here , here) .

VERDICT

False. The picture shows a baguette knife sold by the French company Chaise Longue, not a weapon confiscated by the Paris police.

